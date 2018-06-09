FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Featured in EA's 2018 E3 Trailer

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

EA Sports have dropped their E3 trailer for FIFA 19, and the teaser offers a stunningly rendered look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The reveal trailer was released on Saturday, June 9:

Notably, the trailer reveals EA have acquired the rights to the UEFA Champions League, which has long been a staple of Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series.

