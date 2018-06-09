FIFA 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Featured in EA's 2018 E3 Trailer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

EA Sports have dropped their E3 trailer for FIFA 19, and the teaser offers a stunningly rendered look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The reveal trailer was released on Saturday, June 9:

Notably, the trailer reveals EA have acquired the rights to the UEFA Champions League, which has long been a staple of Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    2K League's First Midseason Tourney Starts This Weekend

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    2K League's First Midseason Tourney Starts This Weekend

    Dot Esports
    via Dot Esports

    Dropping at Loot Lake? Grab the Fresh Showtime 2.0 Merch

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Dropping at Loot Lake? Grab the Fresh Showtime 2.0 Merch

    Bleacherreportshop
    via Bleacherreportshop

    LeBron Gets NBA2K19 Cover 🙌

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    LeBron Gets NBA2K19 Cover 🙌

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Highs and Lows of Being a Top-ranked 2K League Player

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Highs and Lows of Being a Top-ranked 2K League Player

    Alex Kennedy
    via HoopsHype