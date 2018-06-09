Suns Rumors: Phoenix May Trade for 2nd Top-10 Draft Pick, Eye Trae Young Workout

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball upcourt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Norman, Okla. Young leads the country in both scoring and assists entering the final weekend of the regular season. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly in the market for a second top-10 pick—and their target may be former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Suns "have been trying" to bring Young in for a workout and dinner meeting, moves that suggest they could try to trade back into the mid-to-late lottery to bolster their backcourt. 

The Suns currently own the first and 16th picks in the first round as well as the first pick (No. 31 overall) of the second round. Wasserman suggested they could try to package No. 16, No. 31 and "maybe someone like Marquese Chriss" to try to wiggle their way back into the top 10. 

As far as the No. 1 pick is concerned, former Arizona center Deandre Ayton has already made a definitive proclamation regarding the Suns' intentions—even if they haven't filled him in. 

"I know I'm going No. 1," Ayton told reporters after his workout in Phoenix, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). 

"Nobody told me," he added. "That's just me. I think I deserve that. I've worked hard."

In his most recent mock draft, Wasserman projected Ayton to the Suns at No. 1 and Young to the Orlando Magic at No. 6. He also had Phoenix selecting former Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo at No. 16 and Bosnian swingman Dzanan Musa at No. 31. 

