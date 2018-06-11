World Cup 2018 Ticket Prices: Latest Reports on Sales Figures from Russia

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Over 2.5 million tickets have been sold for the 2018 World Cup, with hosts Russia unsurprisingly leading the way having purchased around a third of them.

Despite not qualifying for the World Cup, fans from the United States have been the second-biggest source of ticket sales, although they've bought around 10 times fewer tickets than the Russians:

Like the USA, China failed to make the grade in qualifying, but they're also in the top 10 with over 40,000 sales.

Many of the sales have been dominated by South and Central American countries, with Germany the only European nation aside from Russia inside the top eight.

Football writer Steven Goff provided a comparison with the 2014 World Cup in Brazil:

On Friday, FIFA announced a further 120,000 tickets had been allocated after additional stock went on sale, and they'll continue to be available right through until the day of the final on July 15.

Tickets have been divided into four categories, with Category 1 being the most expensive and Category 4—which are reserved exclusively for Russian residents—the cheapest.

Here's a look at the breakdown, priced by FIFA in U.S. dollars for those outside Russia:

Per The Independent's Simon Calder, Category 1 tickets for group-stage matches cost £150, while Category 3 tickets for those games are half as much.

Category 1 tickets increase to £176 for the round of 16, while they will cost £226, £540 and £790 for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, respectively.

The pricing marks an increase from the 2014 World Cup, where the most expensive ticket for the final cost $990 (£650 at the time).