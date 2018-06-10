French Open 2018: Men's Final Start Time, Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The Spaniard will be aiming for his 11th French Open title at an event he has dominated throughout his career. However, he may face a stiff test as Thiem beat him at the 2018 Madrid Masters and the 2017 Rome Masters.

The winner of Sunday's final will take home €2.2 million (£1.93 million), and the runner-up €1.12 million (£983,000), according to the Daily Telegraph.

Here's a look at the schedule for Sunday's final.

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 2 p.m. (BST), 9 a.m. (ET)

Where: Roland Garros, Paris

Nadal Ready To Seal 11th Title

Nadal has dropped just one set on his way to the final in his quarter-final clash over Diego Schwartzman. It was a landmark moment for the Argentine, as shown by ITV Sport:

However, the top seed ensured it was just a blip as he roared back to dismiss Schwartzman and then dismantled fifth seed Juan Martin Del Potro in straight sets.

Wimbledon noted how Thiem is the only player to beat Nadal on clay since 2016:

The Austrian is widely-regarded to be the second-best player on clay which makes Sunday's game an intriguing clash.

Thiem has said he knows what to do when it comes to playing Nadal, per George Mills at the Daily Express. He said: "I know how to play against him. I have a plan."



The 24-year-old also said the pressure will all be on Nadal:

Thiem has shown he can beat Nadal on clay but defeating the defending champion at Roland Garros is the toughest challenge in men's tennis.

Nadal said he's aware it will be a difficult test on Sunday, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

The Spaniard's first-set showing against Schwartzman may have offered a glimmer of hope to Thiem, yet the way Nadal dismissed Del Potro proved once again how difficult he will be to beat.

Thiem looks the player best-placed to end Nadal's dominance at the French Open, but the top seed has never lost a final at Roland Garros and that run does not look like ending on Sunday either.

Prediction: Nadal to win