French Open 2018: Men's Final Start Time, Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

French Open 2018: Men's Final Start Time, Schedule, Prediction and Prize MoneyJune 10, 2018
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem in the final of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday.
The Spaniard will be aiming for his 11th French Open title at an event he has dominated throughout his career. However, he may face a stiff test as Thiem beat him at the 2018 Madrid Masters and the 2017 Rome Masters.
The winner of Sunday's final will take home €2.2 million (£1.93 million), and the runner-up €1.12 million (£983,000), according to the Daily Telegraph.
Here's a look at the schedule for Sunday's final.
Date: Sunday, June 10
Time: 2 p.m. (BST), 9 a.m. (ET)
Where: Roland Garros, Paris
Nadal Ready To Seal 11th Title
Nadal has dropped just one set on his way to the final in his quarter-final clash over Diego Schwartzman. It was a landmark moment for the Argentine, as shown by ITV Sport:
ITV Sport @ITVSport
"Oh my, what a way to do it. That is absolutely phenomenal!" Diego Schwartzman takes the first set off of @RafaelNadal at @rolandgarros since 2015. https://t.co/Y4SLTzfLvb
However, the top seed ensured it was just a blip as he roared back to dismiss Schwartzman and then dismantled fifth seed Juan Martin Del Potro in straight sets.
Wimbledon noted how Thiem is the only player to beat Nadal on clay since 2016:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
The 10-time champion vs the only man to beat him on clay since 2016. @RafaelNadal and @ThiemDomi set up final date on Day 13 of @rolandgarros: https://t.co/jgCWCz4Xvo #RG18 https://t.co/VrkP55LlyS
The Austrian is widely-regarded to be the second-best player on clay which makes Sunday's game an intriguing clash.
Thiem has said he knows what to do when it comes to playing Nadal, per George Mills at the Daily Express. He said: "I know how to play against him. I have a plan."
The 24-year-old also said the pressure will all be on Nadal:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
"I think if I'm facing Rafa, I'm not the one who has the pressure." Go inside Dominic Thiem's Friday press conference. 🎥: https://t.co/h1bgVAhjKu #RG18 https://t.co/Com3D27a6n
Thiem has shown he can beat Nadal on clay but defeating the defending champion at Roland Garros is the toughest challenge in men's tennis.
Nadal said he's aware it will be a difficult test on Sunday, per Metro's George Bellshaw:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Nadal on Thiem: 'He's an amazing player. He beat me this year in Madrid. He has big power, he's playing with big confidence. I know I have to play at my best. I believe I can be ready for that final. It's going to be a tough one.'
The Spaniard's first-set showing against Schwartzman may have offered a glimmer of hope to Thiem, yet the way Nadal dismissed Del Potro proved once again how difficult he will be to beat.
Thiem looks the player best-placed to end Nadal's dominance at the French Open, but the top seed has never lost a final at Roland Garros and that run does not look like ending on Sunday either.
Prediction: Nadal to win
French Open Men's Final: All You Need to Know