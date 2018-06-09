Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Offered New Contract by Real Madrid

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo an improved contract that could see the 33-year-old's earnings rise to €32.5 million (£28.5 million) per year.

Ronaldo wants an increase on the wages in his deal so his pay is closer to that of rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar. Journalist Manolo Lama told Cadena Cope's El Partidazo programme that a new offer has been made (h/t AS).

The new deal is said to comprise a basic annual wage of €25 million (£21.9 million), plus a further €7.5 million (£6.5 million) in add-ons.

AS showed how the deal would break down: "€2 million for winning the Champions League, €1.5 million for La Liga, €1 million for the Copa del Rey, €1 million each for the Ballon d'Or and Fifa's The Best Player prize and €500,000 for the Trofeo Pichichi, with another €500,000 tied into an appearances target."

Ronaldo is unhappy at Real Madrid and has made the "irreversible" decision to leave the club, according to Record (h/t AS).

The Portugal international is willing to play in three leagues, including England, according to James Robson at the Manchester Evening News:

Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC explained why Juventus could be an option for Ronaldo:

If Ronaldo is serious about leaving Real Madrid, he may find his options limited due to his wage demands. At 33, the forward is not a long-term option despite the obvious quality and experience he possesses.

Ronaldo secured his fifth UEFA Champions League title last season with Real Madrid and finished the season with 26 La Liga goals and five assists in 27 appearances.

Real Madrid will not want to allow one of their biggest assets to leave the club. President Florentino Perez has offered his view on Ronaldo's future, per Corrigan:

The situation is also complicated as Real Madrid are still to appoint a replacement for manager Zinedine Zidane, who stepped down from his position in May.

Talk of Ronaldo being unhappy at Real Madrid is nothing new. The Portuguese star was said to be keen to leave Real Madrid and Spain in summer 2017, according to Marca.

Ronaldo has three years remaining on his current deal, and it remains to be seen if he's willing to force an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. A new and improved deal may be enough to keep him a the club for another season at least.