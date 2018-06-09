French Open 2018: Women's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 9, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Simona Halep of Romania celebrates during the ladies singles final against Sloane Stephens of The United States during day fourteen of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 9, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Simona Halep won the first Grand Slam title of her career as she came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens in the 2018 French Open final at Roland-Garros on Saturday.

Stephens looked set to cause an upset when she took the first set 6-3 against the top seed. However, Halep responded brilliantly to win the second set 6-4 to level the match before storming through the third set and taking it 6-1.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Halep Beats Stephens to Bag French Open Title

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Halep Beats Stephens to Bag French Open Title

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Rafael Nadal likely to turn French Open up to 11 despite Thiem’s threat

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Rafael Nadal likely to turn French Open up to 11 despite Thiem’s threat

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian

    Sloane Stephens v Simona Halep: French Open 2018 women's final – live!

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Sloane Stephens v Simona Halep: French Open 2018 women's final – live!

    Bryan Armen Graham
    via the Guardian

    Maria Bueno, Brazilian tennis star, dies aged 78

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Maria Bueno, Brazilian tennis star, dies aged 78

    Associated Press
    via the Guardian