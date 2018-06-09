French Open 2018: Women's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Simona Halep won the first Grand Slam title of her career as she came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens in the 2018 French Open final at Roland-Garros on Saturday.

Stephens looked set to cause an upset when she took the first set 6-3 against the top seed. However, Halep responded brilliantly to win the second set 6-4 to level the match before storming through the third set and taking it 6-1.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.