Simona Halep Beats Sloane Stephens to Win 2018 French Open Women's Final

Romania's Simona Halep reacts during her women's singles final match against Sloane Stephens of the US, on day fourteen of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 9, 2018. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Simona Halep came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens in the 2018 French Open final on Saturday, claiming her first Grand Slam title at the fourth attempt.

Stephens went a set and a break up—the same position Halep lost from in the French Open final last year—in the contest, but faded as Halep battled back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Halep had lost her previous three Slam finals, including two at Roland-Garros, but outlasted the American to finally break her duck.

                                    

