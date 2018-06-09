Simona Halep Beats Sloane Stephens to Win 2018 French Open Women's Final

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Simona Halep came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens in the 2018 French Open final on Saturday, claiming her first Grand Slam title at the fourth attempt.

Stephens went a set and a break up—the same position Halep lost from in the French Open final last year—in the contest, but faded as Halep battled back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Halep had lost her previous three Slam finals, including two at Roland-Garros, but outlasted the American to finally break her duck.

