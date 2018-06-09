Nabil Fekir 'Optimistic' Over Liverpool Move, Has Had Medical Ahead of Switch

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Nabil Fekir is "optimistic" he will be able to complete a move from Lyon to Liverpool this summer and has had his medical ahead of the transfer, according to President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet.

Le Graet told Le Progres (h/t Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo, via Corentin Marabeuf of Olympique-et-Lyonnais.com):

"It's under negotiation, I think it will be done. I spent a quarter of an hour with him this morning [Saturday], and his main focus is France.

"He [Fekir] was rather optimistic because the meeting he had will prove to be positive.

"It's always like that when you talk about a transfer.

"Everyone tries to raise their price, to lower their price, and when a little issue flares up, it's part of the game."

Liverpool's medical staff flew out to Paris on Thursday, and Le Graet said they have examined the 24-year-old: "He had his medical visit at Clairefontaine. There is something logical, it has already been done for others."

The comments will be encouraging for Reds supporters, who might otherwise be concerned by the latest news about the deal, per the Echo's Neil Jones:

Liverpool have already made some strong strides in the transfer market this summer, having recruited Fabinho from Monaco on top of the pre-agreed arrival of Naby Keita, and securing Fekir ahead of the World Cup would continue their excellent business.

It would also allow Fekir to concentrate fully on the tournament with France, though Le Graet added he was unconcerned: "It's better for him, but he did not seem bothered."

Fekir has come off the back of a superb campaign with Lyon, and a quick glance at his numbers shows just why the Reds are interested:

With his creativity and eye for goal, he could be capable of replacing Philippe Coutinho's output at Anfield, all the more so if he can achieve similar chemistry with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool supporters won't be able to breathe a sigh of relief until the deal is completed, but it seems there's a good chance it will go through.