French Open 2018 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Simona Halep had been at the precipice of a Grand Slam.

She had reached the championship match of three different times, and each time she had come up short. She was determined to make the 2018 French Open championship match against Sloane Stephens a different experience.

It was not looking good for her well into the second set. She had dropped the first set by a 6-3 margin, and it was clear that Stephens had a power advantage over her opponent. However, even after she fell behind by a break in the second set, it did not appear that any doubt had crept into her mind.

She knew she was the top-ranked player in world as well as the top seed in the tournament, and she simply started to execute her shots as well as possible. Her relentless and conditioning paid off as she squared the match in the second set and then rolled to triumph in the third.

Halep earned a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory, and that win brought about a huge reaction from the Paris crowd that was clearly supporting the Romanian star over the American.

There was palpable relief after the match, as emotion washed over her face and the crowd roared its approval.

"I did everything I could, and I was dreaming of this moment from the time I started to play tennis," Halep said after the match on the NBC broadcast. "I am so glad it happened here in Paris, my special city."

Despite trailing in the match early and looking somewhat vulnerable, Halep did not doubt herself. "I knew I was fine," Halep added. "I just had to play my game and have fun."

That's just what she did, as she used her conditioning, court awareness and athleticism to take control of the match and gain her first French Open title.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Nadal bidding for 11th French Open title

If Rafael Nadal is going to fail in the French Open, he has given no indication that his long-running domination on red clay is about to end.

When he squares off Sunday against Dominic Thiem, he comes in off a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, and that improved his record to 11-0 in French Open semifinal matches.

When he moves to the tournament's biggest event, he simply does not let the opportunity go. He is 10-0 in championship matches at Roland Garros.

The top-seeded Nadal has every reason to strut around Paris with an attitude that he is not going to be beaten. However, that is not his style.

He is quite respectful of the seventh-seeded Thiem, who earned his way into the finals with a dominating 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 victory Friday over 72nd-ranked Marco Cecchinato of Italy.

"He's an amazing player," Nadal said of Thiem, per ESPN News Services. "He's a player with big power. He's playing with big confidence. ... I know I have to play at my best. I know I have to improve a little bit."



Thiem has beaten Nadal on clay three times in his career, including once this year. He is not predicting a victory over the Spanish superstar, but he says he knows how to develop a plan of attack that could make him competitive against Nadal.

Nadal has a 49-0 record in the past two years against opponents other than Thiem when competing on clay.

If Theim is going to earn the French Open title, he would be well-advised to win the first set. Nadal has a 77-0 career record in Paris when he is victorious in the opening set.

Prediction

It would be foolhardy to look at Nadal and say that this is the championship match he will lose at Roland Garros.

He has known nothing but success, and he is coming off a dominating win against a powerful opponent in del Potro, so he is clearly at or near the top of his game.

Still, Theim is an excellent clay-court player. Unlike most of Nadal's opponents, he won't be intimidated before he steps onto to the court.

Look for Theim to give Nadal a challenge. He should have an excellent chance of taking a set and putting a scare into his opponent. However, when it's all over, Nadal will raise his arms in triumph in Paris for the 11th time and earn the championship again.