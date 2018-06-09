French Open 2018: Men's Final TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will bid to win his 11th French Open title on Sunday when he takes on Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros.

Nadal swept past Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets in his semi-final on Friday, while Thiem overcame surprise package Marco Cecchinato, also in three sets, to reach his first Grand Slam final.

Here's the info you need to catch the showpiece in Paris:

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 2 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 1, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Nadal has won every final he has contested at Roland Garros, so it looks like there will only be one outcome when the pair meet on Sunday.

As if we needed a reminder of just how imperious he can be on clay, the Spaniard dropped just three games across the second and third sets of his semi-final with Del Potro:

The No. 1 seed could scarcely have achieved more at the French Open—he has played 87 career matches there and lost just two—but he still has the hunger for more success.

Per Mikael McKenzie of the Express, he said:

"For me, the motivation to play here always is high, high as possible.

"But for me, every tournament, I believe that there is chances, limited chances in your career. So when I had the chances, I just tried to convert.

"Then you lose, you lose, but I gonna play with my highest passion and love for the game and for the sport to try to have success.

"I lost a lot of opportunities for injuries, and I know the years are going quick."

There's no chance the 32-year-old won't be going hell for leather to win on Sunday, though there is some hope for Thiem, as Record's Jose Morgado noted:

That the pair have only ever met on clay is remarkable, and few players have had as much success against him on that surface, even if Nadal has the superior head-to-head record.

Nadal has beaten Thiem handily in straight sets in both of their Roland Garros matches, though, including last year's semi-final.

While he did not drop a set in the semi-final, the Austrian did not have it all his own way against Cecchinato, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:

He'll need to be at his absolute best if he's to overcome Nadal on Sunday, and sustaining that level for three or more sets will be extremely difficult.

Thiem will also be in his first Grand Slam final too, so there's no way of knowing whether the occasion will bring out the best in him or add another hurdle to overcome, but he can at least make it a competitive affair.