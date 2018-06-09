Floyd Mayweather: Conor McGregor Is on Forbes Top-Paid List 'Because of Me'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., who topped Forbes' ranking of the world's highest-paid athletes released this week, took full credit for Conor McGregor being placed fourth on the list.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Mayweather, who defeated the UFC superstar by 10th-round knockout in their hyped boxing match last August.

"Conor's at No. 4 because of me," he said. "I'm No. 1, and the guy that's No. 4 is because of me."

Though McGregor would likely want some credit for helping sell their cross-sport clash, it's hard to argue with Mayweather's point.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion ranked in a tie for 24th on the 2017 list with earnings of $34 million. That figure jumped to $99 million over the past calendar year.

McGregor acknowledged the financial windfall from his first career boxing match, which resulted in a 10th-round knockout loss, was unlike anything he's dealt with in the past.

He said in September (via Forbes):

"You know, you get your show money and then you gather all your other information—the gate, the pay-per-view, the sponsorship revenue, the merchandise sales. It's my first time as a promoter of an event, so it's my first time kind of diving into all of these things. I'm building a nice little team of auditors to make sure all these numbers people are telling me are correct."

He's yet to make an Octagon return since his foray into the more lucrative world of boxing.

Meanwhile, Mayweather was estimated by Forbes to have earned $285 million in 2017. He's said the McGregor bout, which improved his record to 50-0, was his final career fight. We'll see whether his third retirement sticks or if he returns for at least one more monster payday.