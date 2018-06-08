Marvin Bagley III Says Talk of Deandre Ayton Going No. 1 Is 'Disrespectful'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

Duke's Marvin Bagley III celebrates as he heads off the court following a regional semifinal game against Syracuse in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 23, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Duke won 69-65. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Marvin Bagley III has taken exception to Deandre Ayton proclaiming himself the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. 

"It's disrespectful, and I use it as drive every single day," the former Duke star told reporters Friday said. "At the end of the day, this is all talk right now. Eventually we'll have to go on the court and we'll have to play. That's where all the talking ends."

After working out for the Phoenix Suns, who hold the first pick, on Wednesday, Ayton told reporters he wasn't going to meet with any other teams. 

"I know I'm going number one,” Ayton said. "Nobody told me [I'll go first]. That's just me. I think I deserve that. I've worked hard."

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Ayton and Bagley projected as the top two picks in his most recent mock draft, with the former Arizona standout going first to the Suns. 

