Floyd Mayweather on Possible MMA Bout: I'm Not Thinking About Fighting Right Now

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

Floyd Mayweather Jr., attends a news conference after a super welterweight boxing match against Conor McGregor, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Anyone hoping to see Floyd Mayweather Jr. competing in mixed martial arts in the near future will have to wait. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Money said he's "not thinking about fighting right now" because his schedule has gotten too busy. 

Mayweather told FightHype in March that he's started doing some training in mixed martial arts and was considering making the switch from boxing: 

“I've started training already. Not the physical part, endurance part. So far I just started running...and Mayweather Promotions has signed their first MMA fighter. So I'm thinking about fighting in the MMA. I've thought about it. ... I started training in Miami. I look forward to fighting probably by the end of the year. We don't know. Right now it's a 50/50, it's not really 100 percent but I've already started training."

UFC President Dana White joked in February that it was more likely Conor McGregor would return to the Octagon for a fight with Mayweather than a third match with Nate Diaz. 

Mayweather's last boxing match was against McGregor in August 2017. He won via 10th-round TKO, improving his career record to 50-0.

