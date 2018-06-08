Jon Jones Viciously Rips 'Special Type of Liar' Colby Covington on Instagram

John Locher/Associated Press

Jon Jones has taken his war of words with Colby Covington to another level by ripping the UFC welterweight star on Instagram.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion posted an image of Covington washing dishes with Jones standing directly behind him. The picture also includes the caption, "Hey p---y my dishes are still there."

"You’re a special type of liar bro and honestly I feel sorry for you," Jones wrote. "Actually think I feel more sorry for anyone in your life who believes a word that comes out of your mouth. The way lies can just roll off your tongue is honestly impressive. You’re disgusting."

Jones also asked for fans to retweet if they want Rafael Dos Anjos to defeat Covington at Saturday's UFC 225 event in their match for the interim welterweight title:

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jim and Sam Show (h/t MMA Mania), Covington described his experience living with Jones while attending Iowa Central Community College.



“He just started doing steroids and always freaking had roid rage,” Covington said. “He’d come home and he’d yell at me, ‘Oh what the f--k are you doing Colby, do the dishes’ and he would just like freak out.”