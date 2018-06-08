Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: LeBron James Needs to Leave Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing elimination in the 2018 NBA Finals. What does the future hold for LeBron James once the Finals are over? Watch above to see why Bleacher Report Senior NBA Writer Howard Beck thinks James should leave Cleveland this offseason.

