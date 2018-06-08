WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Remains in Negotiations for Possible Return

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Veteran wrestler Rey Mysterio is reportedly still in talks with WWE regarding a return to the company.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), no deal has been struck between Mysterio and WWE yet, but it is possible that he will begin appearing with the promotion in September after his summer commitments for other wrestling companies are done with.

Mysterio has made two appearances for WWE this year, as he was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match in January and then took part in the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Those marked his first matches with WWE since leaving the promotion in 2015.

In March, Mysterio appeared on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com) and suggested there was mutual interest in the two sides working together in the future:

"Right now, it's just a matter of if there is an interest, I really think there is on both ends, as much as from WWE and myself, to eventually go back and do some work with them. I would love to eventually sit down and see if we can come up with a gameplan. I don't see why that couldn't happen, so I'm up for it and looking forward to it, to actually sit down and [converse] about some potential work with the company. I'm excited to be able to sit down and come up with a gameplan. And hopefully that will happen."

Mysterio was part of the WWE roster from 2002 through 2015 following a successful run in WCW as well as stints in ECW and Mexico's AAA and CMLL entities.

The Master of the 619 was primarily a cruiserweight in WCW, but he developed into a main eventer in WWE and won the world title on three occasions.

Additionally, Mysterio was a four-time tag-team champion, two-time intercontinental champion and a Royal Rumble winner.

Injuries marred the final few years of Mysterio's time in WWE, but after leaving the company, he went on to enjoy great success elsewhere, including Lucha Underground.

Mysterio is currently working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he will be part of Saturday's Dominion event.

In his first-ever match for NJPW, Mysterio will team with Jushin Thunder Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi to face the Bullet Club trio of Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page.

WWE has a ton of talent that Mysterio has never worked with before, and considering the need for more top-level babyfaces on the main roster in general, WWE would have a lot to gain by signing the 43-year-old to a full-time deal.

