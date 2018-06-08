Three-Sport Phenom Leaving Posters and TDs Behind for Pro Baseball Career

Three-Sport Phenom Leaving Posters and TDs Behind for Pro Baseball CareerJune 8, 2018
2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball
'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today
Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge
Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar
She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS
Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again
Simulating the World Cup on FIFA
Olympians Flipping for #GymasticsFailChallenge
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
FIFA 18 World Cup Edition Is Coming
Memorial Day Is for the Pups
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
90-Yr-Old NASCAR Legend Gives Himself Best Present 🎉
Former Outfielder Sets Speed Golf World Record
Everything Coming Up Aces for Golden Knights
500K RTs Gets Teen Prom Date of a Lifetime
'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot
#HotelRelayChallenge Back!
Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?
Three-sport phenom Jordyn Adams is leaving behind an opportunity to play college football after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. How did the viral sensation end up choosing baseball? Watch above to see how Adams ended up becoming the Los Angeles Angels' first-round selection.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Shohei Ohtani Has Grade 2 UCL Sprain