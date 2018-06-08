Three-Sport Phenom Leaving Posters and TDs Behind for Pro Baseball Career

2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Simulating the World Cup on FIFA Olympians Flipping for #GymasticsFailChallenge Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral FIFA 18 World Cup Edition Is Coming Memorial Day Is for the Pups Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever 90-Yr-Old NASCAR Legend Gives Himself Best Present 🎉 Former Outfielder Sets Speed Golf World Record Everything Coming Up Aces for Golden Knights 500K RTs Gets Teen Prom Date of a Lifetime 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot #HotelRelayChallenge Back! Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Right Arrow Icon

Three-sport phenom Jordyn Adams is leaving behind an opportunity to play college football after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. How did the viral sensation end up choosing baseball? Watch above to see how Adams ended up becoming the Los Angeles Angels' first-round selection.

