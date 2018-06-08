Yoel Romero Fails to Make Weight vs. Robert Whittaker, UFC 225 Not for Title

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 07: Yoel Romero of Cuba interacts with media during the UFC 225 Ultimate Media Day at the United Center on June 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Yoel Romero failed to make weight Friday for his middleweight title fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 225. 

According to MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, Romero's second and final weight-in attempt clocked in at 185.2 pounds after he initially weighed in at 186 pounds earlier Friday morning. 

ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto documented the scene in Chicago: 

Romero needed to get down to 185 pounds or less to ensure Saturday's bout would be for the middleweight strap. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

