Timo Werner Scores as Germany Beat Saudi Arabia in Final Friendly

Germany beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Friday in their final international friendly before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Timo Werner opened the scoring for Die Mannschaft before Saudi Arabia's Omar Hawsawi turned the ball into his own net after Thomas Muller tried to tap in from close range.

Saudi Arabia did get on the scoresheet late when Taisir Al-Jassim followed up a saved penalty kick after Sami Khedira committed a foul.

