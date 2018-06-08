Liverpool Announce Emre Can, Jon Flanagan Will Leave Club After Contracts Expire

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Emre Can of Liverpool picks up an injury which results in him being taken off during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield on March 17, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Emre Can and defender Jon Flanagan will leave the club on free transfers this summer:

Can had failed to agree a new contract with the Reds despite several offers, while Liverpool have already signed Brazil international midfielder Fabinho from AS Monaco.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

