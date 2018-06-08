Liverpool Announce Emre Can, Jon Flanagan Will Leave Club After Contracts Expire

Liverpool Announce Emre Can, Jon Flanagan Will Leave Club After Contracts ExpireJune 8, 2018
Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Emre Can and defender Jon Flanagan will leave the club on free transfers this summer:
Liverpool FC @LFC
Emre Can and Jon Flanagan will both leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. Our full #PL retained list: https://t.co/HuG8VS9p1x Everybody at #LFC thanks all departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future. https://t.co/5JakqLejT4
Can had failed to agree a new contract with the Reds despite several offers, while Liverpool have already signed Brazil international midfielder Fabinho from AS Monaco.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Liverpool Given Hope in Shaqiri Chase