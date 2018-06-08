Liverpool Announce Emre Can, Jon Flanagan Will Leave Club After Contracts Expire

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Emre Can and defender Jon Flanagan will leave the club on free transfers this summer:

Can had failed to agree a new contract with the Reds despite several offers, while Liverpool have already signed Brazil international midfielder Fabinho from AS Monaco.

