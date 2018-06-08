French Open 2018 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

French Open 2018 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw UpdateJune 8, 2018
Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will meet in the final of the 2018 French Open after both won their semi-finals in the men's bracket at Roland Garros on Friday.
Nadal overpowered Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Earlier, Thiem overcame Marco Cecchinato in a closer affair, winning 7-5, 7-6(10), 6-1.
The pair will now meet in the final on Sunday, June 10.
Nadal reeled off six games in a row to bridge the first and second sets. In the process, the top seed built a commanding 4-0 lead in the second.
ATP Media Info detailed how Nadal had already made quick work of the opening set:
ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo
.@RafaelNadal wins opening set 6-4 in 53 minutes vs @delpotrojuan in SF @rolandgarros. #Nadal saved all 6 break pts. faced after saving all 8 BPs in the 3rd and 4th sets of his QF win over #Schwartzman.
Soon the Spaniard was in firm control of the second as he increased his lead to 5-0. There was a brief revival when Nadal wasted double set point and Del Potro took his first game of the second.
It proved to a minor blip, though, as Nadal quickly recovered to wrap up the set.
Del Potro had ripped some nice forehand shots, but Nadal's backhand was withstanding any barrage. The latter's defenses remained strong at the start of the third as he broke the Del Potro serve without surrendering a single point in the process.
Earlier, Thiem managed to edge his way past a game Cecchinato. Thiem needed to win seven games to claim the first, before finding himself pushed to a tiebreak in the second.
Seventh seed Thiem eventually scraped through the tiebreak, gaining sufficient confidence to make easier work of the third set. Thiem won 6-1 to power through, with the Daily Mail's Mike Dickson taking note of one particular shot in the Austrian's repertoire:
Mike Dickson @Mike_Dickson_DM
With Dominic Thiem winning it means 6 out of last 7 men's Grand Slam finals will have featured a player with a single handed backhand, the stroke that won't die.
The backhand was indeed a feared weapon for Thiem, with Tennis Magazine's Steve Tignor noting how it proved decisive during the crucial tiebreak:
Steve Tignor @SteveTignor
Dominic Thiem d. Marco Cecchinato 75 76(10) 61 to reach first Grand Slam final at age 24. It all came down to the brilliant, nerve-wracking 2nd-set tiebreaker. Backhand winners by Thiem: 9. Backhand winners by Cecchinato: 0. #RG18
Thiem has merited his place in the final, but it's tough to believe he will have enough to overcome Nadal. The king of clay has lived up the name again, producing some peerless performances in Roland Garros.
Nadal Dominates Del Potro to Reach French Open Final