World Cup 2018 Groups Schedule: Friday's Live Stream, TV Guide

The 2018 World Cup got off to a promising start on Thursday as hosts Russia opened with a 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia in Group A, and three more matches await on Friday as the tournament steps up a gear.



Afternoon fixtures and multi-match days make their official return to every fan's rota as Egypt and Uruguay engage in the second Group A clash before Group B takes centre stage.

There, we'll see kingpins Portugal and Spain—the two most favoured to advance from Group B—engage in a likely pool decider after Morocco and Iran face off in a feisty affair between smaller-stature opponents.

Both Morocco and Iran know three points in their opening match will be pivotal if they hope to make it to the knockout stages, with a draw likely to mean neither can claw back the necessary points to advance.

Read on for a preview of Friday's World Cup slate in Russia, featuring one of the early contenders for match of the group stage.

Friday's Fixtures

Group A: Egypt vs. Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Group B: Morocco vs. Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Group B: Portugal vs. Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub will provide live-stream options in the United Kingdom, while Fox Soccer Match Pass will provide a service for viewers in the United States.

Preview

Friday's schedule saves the best until last as Portugal take on Spain at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi; the winner will become clear favourite to top Group B, while a draw could spice up proceedings nicely.

Portugal concluded their World Cup warm-up run with a 3-0 friendly win over Algeria on Thursday, but Spain look like a juggernaut of late and haven't lost a game since the 2016 European Championships—which was eventually won by Fernando Santos' side.

Tifo Football recently analysed an intriguing Group B, which may appear a two-horse race on paper, although the World Cup has a habit of throwing unexpected spanners in the works:

For example, Spain's failure to qualify from their pool at the 2014 World Cup was a major shock, where it was the Netherlands and Chile who progressed ahead of them. Coincidentally enough, it was also then Group B that proved their undoing.

Portugal have since won Euro 2016 and are hoping Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, can turn it on in what's likely to be his last World Cup.

And although they sit fourth in FIFA rankings, six places ahead of Spain, it's La Roja who are Group B favourites, per OddsShark:

Morocco and Iran may not have the same sheen surrounding either nation, but that doesn't mean the tightness of their contest can't still make for an entertaining affair.

Both teams have competed in four World Cup finals tournaments, but SuperSport pointed to Iran's miserable record in attempting to progress past the pool stage down the years:

That's also the case for Egypt, who have never made it past the first round in two World Cup appearances, failing in their attempts in 1934 and 1990.

Almost two decades after their last showing in a finals, the African nation is back, and injury analyst Ben Dinnery reported they could have Mohamed Salah, the man who almost single-handedly got them here, back in time for the clash with Uruguay:

It's no secret the Liverpool forward's participation is likely crucial to any hopes they have of escaping Group A, although defeat to Uruguay wouldn't end their chances of moving on in the competition.

A result against two-time champions Uruguay (1930, 1950) would be ideal in handing Egypt a confidence boost to begin their tournament, but the South Americans may be too composed in this type of fixture to give up points.