France vs. Australia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

France received one of the luckier first-round draws at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will get their Group C campaign up and running against Australia at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.

Les Bleus are the leading contenders to top Group C ahead of Peru, Denmark and the Socceroos, the latter of whom will be widely expected to finish at the bottom of the pile.

It's as inviting an opportunity as Didier Deschamps men could just about hope for as they get underway in Kazan, with the 1998 champions looking to beat their quarter-final exit at the hands of Germany in 2014.

Australia sit 36th in the FIFA rankings, 29 spots below seventh-place France, while Peru and Denmark are far closer to the rest of the pack in 11th and 12th, respectively.

Nevertheless, the men from Down Under will hope a surprise result can cause a shock on the second day of the tournament, and we provide a preview of Saturday's clash along with all the latest team news.

Date: Saturday, June 16

Time: 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET

Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Match Pass (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Team News

France have the only notable injury concerns heading into Saturday's clash but have received some positive news in recent days to boost them ahead of the Australian test.

BBC Sport confirmed right-back Djibril Sidibe is still struggling with a knee injury and should be replaced by Benjamin Pavard, and injury analyst Ben Dinnery reported Kylian Mbappe is back ready for selection:

Mbappe had worried fans when he crumpled under a challenge from Adil Rami in training earlier in the week, although it appears he's made a full recovery.

Ligue 1 Show presenter Matt Spiro provided a rundown of the team he expects to line up against the Socceroos:

Australia manager Bert van Marwijk has no major worries ahead of him prior to Saturday's curtain-raiser.

Preview

France will face up to a lot of questions when they finally get their World Cup underway on Saturday, with Deschamps assembling a squad that's earned its place among the front-runners but is lacking in experience.

In fact, Les Bleus bring the second-youngest selection to Russia and will be looking to prove that old analogy wrong that "you can't win anything with kids," per the Independent:

But then these are some of the most talented kids on the block, bringing with them stars who have had success in Europe's top divisions, as well as UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners.

Australia are far less notable in terms of accomplishments, and the lack of recognised striker options was a particular cause for concern, according to Tifo Football:

But the World Cup has a habit of coaxing the best out of players not only physically, but on the all-important mental plane, too, and manager Van Marwijk spoke to the NOS (h/t Football-Oranje.com) about his side's need to be brave:

”A lot of the young players I have in my squad play in the English Championship, the second division in England and I believe that is also the current level of our team. That is why we have the challenge to mould a real team together who all know what they must do on the pitch.

”We need to show guts against France and we need a bit of luck too.

”Whilst I have been working with my players every day you can see that they are willing to fight for one another and they will need to do that against France."

The Socceroos are likely to find their best chances come from any set-piece opportunities they're able to set up, given that France have lost just once in their last 12, albeit only managing one clean sheet in their last six.

Tournament football can be a difficult art to master, particularly for those who are lacking in international nous, although even a young France squad should be hopeful of sailing its way to victory in Kazan on Saturday.