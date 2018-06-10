Austria vs. Brazil: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Austria have the unenviable honour of being the last warm-up opponents to face Brazil on Sunday before the South Americans travel to Russia for the kick-off of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

The Selecao are tipped among the favourites to win this summer's showcase in eastern Europe and are unbeaten in their last 10 outings as they make their way to the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna.

Neymar made his return from a lengthy injury lay-off in Brazil's last matchup, a 2-0 win over Croatia last Sunday, and the Paris Saint-Germain gem has one last opportunity to prove his mettle before the World Cup.

Austria may be the minnows compared to Sunday's opponents, but they too have enjoyed some imperious form of late and are unbeaten in eight, having won the last seven games in succession.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's friendly head-to-head in Austria's capital, complete with the latest live-stream information.

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Live Stream: LFCTV GO, fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: LFCTV

Preview

With less than a week to go until the World Cup gets underway in Russia on Thursday, Brazil were elated to see Neymar make a scoring return to their ranks as they beat Croatia 2-0 in their last outing at Anfield on Sunday.

Brazil's belle of the ball will escalate his preparations with a start on Sunday, wrote South American football writer Jack Lang, with Austria the unfortunate test subjects against whom he'll hope to shine:

Franco Foda's side seem almost unlucky in that it was only right at the end of Marcel Koller's six-year reign in charge of the team—departing in November 2017—that their results started to pick up.

Austria missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup but have lost only one of their 12 matches since the beginning of 2017, winning eight of those and drawing four.

Brazil would be wise to keep their wits about them in Vienna, too, considering Das Team's most recent outing produced a 2-1 comeback win over current world champions Germany.

Foda has the team running in slick fashion, with the likes of David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic among their brightest assets, and ESPN Stats & Info touched on the kind of rare revolution that's occurring within their ranks:

For all the attacking dynamite Brazil manager Tite has at his disposal, however, it's the Selecao's defence that's impressed most of late, with his team managing to keep clean sheets in their last four successive matches.

Brazil haven't conceded a goal in 387 minutes of regular-time play, and and ESPN FC panel recently discussed their status as World Cup contenders:

Aside from the win over Germany, Austria don't have many more results of late that quite compare to that in terms of lustre, but anything other than defeat on Sunday would be counted as a turn-up for the books.

Tite's last opportunity to test his stars before heading to Russia is sure to be watched by certain World Cup peers looking to get the inside scoop on one of the heavily tipped outfits, but Austria look like a tricky host at present.