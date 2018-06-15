World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Friday's Scores and Results

World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Friday's Scores and ResultsJune 15, 2018
Spain and Portugal will provide the first major clash of the 2018 World Cup on Friday as they go head-to-head in Group B.
Before that, Uruguay and Egypt will face off to complete the first round of matches in Group A, after hosts Russia opened the tournament with a 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Here are the standings in Group A following that match:
Telegraph Football @TeleFootball
Russia top Group A after opening day thrashing of Saudi Arabia #RUS #KSA https://t.co/DwIGYfadKQ https://t.co/1jDxhD6tZx
Iran and Morocco will then kick things off in Group B before La Roja take on the European champions in the Friday's headline game.
Here are the score predictions for Friday's clashes:
- Egypt vs. Uruguay (1-2)
- Morocco vs. Iran (1-0)
- Portugal vs. Spain (1-1)
Morocco vs. Iran
Morocco might not leap out as a team to keep an eye on in the group stage, but given some of the players at their disposal, they're worth watching.
The majority of their players ply their trade in Europe—some at a high level.
Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia is their most well-known star. Along with Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi, he'll play a key role in the Atlas Lions defence.
In midfield, look out for Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech, who racked up nine goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season.
He has eight goals in 17 appearances for Morocco, and he'll be central to their attacking play. He was heavily involved in the final third for Ajax, per OptaJohan:
OptaJohan @OptaJohan
308 - Hakim Ziyech (165 shots, 143 chances created) was involved in 308 shots in the 2017/18 Eredivisie season, more than any player in the top 5 leagues (Lionel Messi top with 284). Emperor. https://t.co/bDdChu8JhC
Sports writer Jonas Giaever is an admirer, and he also picked out Ayoub El Kaabi as another of their biggest threats:
Jonas Giæver @CheGiaevara
El Kaabi scores yet another goal for Morocco. 11 goals in 9 matches for Morocco. Still at Berkane in the Moroccan league. Has to be picked up by a bigger and better club in Europe, surely.
Morocco are managed by Herve Renard—who has won the Africa Cup of Nations on two occasions—and his pedigree as an international manager should stand them in good stead.
By contrast, their opponents Iran have little recognisable quality to call upon.
Morocco did not concede a single goal in six qualifying matches, so it will be difficult for Iran to pose them significant problems here.
Portugal vs. Spain
Spain's last appearance at the World Cup did not exactly go to plan. La Roja arrived in Brazil as defending champions in 2014, and they were also back-to-back European champions at the time, but they did not even make it out of the group stage.
They were somewhat better at UEFA Euro 2016, though they were defeated in the last 16 by Antonio Conte's Italy.
Under manager Julen Lopetegui, Spain looked back on track. ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan was impressed by their performance in their 1-1 draw with Germany in March:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
When Spain play like this they are miles ahead of everyone else / should be big World Cup favourites.
La Roja followed that up with another reminder of their capabilities; a remarkable 6-1 friendly win over Argentina.
Lopetegui is no longer in charge, though, having been relieved of his duties on Wednesday following his appointment as Real Madrid boss, and football writer Liam Canning spoke for all of us with his reaction:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
So now Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by the Spanish FA! On the eve of the World Cup, this really is insane. What a total shambles. Oh dear me. Good luck, Spain 🇪🇸
As for Portugal, they're the reigning European champions, but having largely stumbled and scraped through to that success in 2016, they're not considered one of the top contenders here in Russia.
Football writer Tom Kundert and beIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti were impressed with them in their final warm-up game, though, as they beat Algeria 3-0:
Tom Kundert @PortuGoal1
FT Portugal 3-0 Algeria. Perfect final friendly for Portugal. Energetic and enterprising performance throughout. Seleção look in great shape for the World Cup! William and Guedes the standouts.
Matteo Bonetti @TheCalcioGuy
Portugal looking incredibly dynamic with this 4-2-3-1 that doesn't offer a real reference point. Ronaldo alongside Bernardo, Guedes, Bruno Fernandes... Mixture of technique, pace, creativity.
The likes of Goncalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes give the side more varied attacking and creative threats than just Cristiano Ronaldo, and if everything clicks, they could do well in Russia.
They're notoriously slow starters in international tournaments, though, having not won an opening match since 2008.
If they're not quick out of the blocks on Friday, Spain have more than enough quality to at least get a draw, even amid the disruption caused to their preparations.
