ASAP MLB Trades to Fix Big Problems Way Before the Deadline

ASAP MLB Trades to Fix Big Problems Way Before the DeadlineJune 9, 2018
MLB's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is still over a month away. There's ample time for the rumor mill to churn.
Some teams, however, should consider making moves much sooner to correct pressing problems. The 162-game slog is long, but it's never too early to address a glaring deficiency.
Let's examine five such speculative swaps, and what they'd mean for the clubs in question.
RHP Kelvin Herrera to the Cleveland Indians
The Cleveland Indians' bullpen has gone from a strength in years past to an unexpected weakness.
Hamstring and knee injuries have kept lefty relief ace Andrew Miller on the shelf, and overall Cleveland's 'pen ranks dead last in MLB with a 5.93 ERA.
At 32-28, the Tribe still lead a weak American League Central. If they want to compete for an AL crown, they'll need fresh late-inning arms.
Enter right-hander Kelvin Herrera, who sports a 0.76 ERA and 13 saves for a Kansas City Royals club that will almost certainly be selling.
Herrera is an impending free agent, but will still cost an MiLB haul. Top prospect and possible catcher of the future Francisco Mejia should be off the table, but the Indians could build a package around right-hander Triston McKenzie as they seek to bust their 69-year title drought.
LHP Brad Hand to the Houston Astros
The Houston Astros could use relief help in their title defense. Other than 34-year-old veteran Tony Sipp, their bullpen doesn't feature a left-hander of note.
That makes the 'Stros an obvious suitor for San Diego Padres southpaw Brad Hand.
Hand won't come cheap. The 28-year-old has a 2.01 ERA and has averaged 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings for the Friars while capably handling closing duties. He's also locked into an affordable contract that runs through 2021 with a club option.
The Astros would have to part with premium talent. Outfielder Kyle Tucker is close to untouchable, but Houston has enough reserves in their farm system (ranked 13th by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter) to make a trade happen.
LHP Cole Hamels to the New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have enough hitters to win a 28th Commissioner's Trophy. Do they have the pitching? That's another matter.
Yankees starters rank 14th in baseball with a 3.94 ERA. That isn't awful, but it doesn't befit a championship contender, which is what the Yanks aspire to be.
They should consider a play for Texas Rangers lefty Cole Hamels.
The 34-year-old is enjoying a nice bounce-back season with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79.1 innings. He's made 16 postseason starts and would give the Bronx contingent an experienced October stud.
Hamels is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, meaning the Yankees should be able to acquire him without decimating their farm system, though it could require parting with top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield. And a trade to New York would give the veteran another crack at playoff glory.
3B Josh Donaldson to the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are fighting for a wild-card spot in the National League, yet they rank 22nd in baseball with a .704 OPS.
St. Louis needs offensive reinforcements.
Josh Donaldson wouldn't necessarily be a panacea. The 32-year-old has been limited by injuries and is hitting .234 for the Toronto Blue Jays.
But he hit 33 home runs last season, won the AL MVP Award in 2015 and is slated to rejoin the Jays' lineup on Friday, per Robert MacLeod of the Globe and Mail.
The Cards may rightly want assurance that Donaldson would consider signing an extension before they dip into their cache of young pitching talent to acquire him, such as righty Dakota Hudson.
If such assurance comes, the Redbirds should swoop in.
SS Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers
At 31-31, the Los Angeles Dodgers are treading water in the National League West. That's not a good look for a huge-market team that hasn't won a title since 1988.
In fairness, the Dodgers have suffered injuries, including season-ending Tommy John surgery for shortstop and key offensive cog Corey Seager.
Fortunately for L.A., there's a generational shortstop on the market.
The Baltimore Orioles own the worst record in baseball at 19-42. Manny Machado is an impending free agent who's hitting .322 with a 1.004 OPS.
He'll be an expensive rental. The Dodgers would have to be willing to part with a prized prospect, such as outfielder Alex Verdugo, with no assurance Machado would stick around in SoCal.
"I go out there and play baseball. I'm not getting distracted by any of this," Machado said of the trade speculation, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "All these talks, rumors, they're all rumors and talks."
That they are Manny...until they aren't.
All statistics current as of Thursday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.