ASAP MLB Trades to Fix Big Problems Way Before the Deadline

MLB's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is still over a month away. There's ample time for the rumor mill to churn.

Some teams, however, should consider making moves much sooner to correct pressing problems. The 162-game slog is long, but it's never too early to address a glaring deficiency.

Let's examine five such speculative swaps, and what they'd mean for the clubs in question.