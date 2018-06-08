French Open 2018: Friday Replay TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal is just two wins away from claiming an 11th French Open title.

He will face fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros on Friday and is a heavy favourite despite the Argentinian's immense quality.

The other last-four clash sees the unseeded Marco Cecchinato face World No. 8 Dominic Thiem, with the Austrian looking to finally make the French Open final after two semi-final defeats in a row.

Here is how to catch all the action again from Paris after the two huge matches have been played out:

Replay TV Schedule

U.S. Replay

Tennis Channel, 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

UK Replay

Eurosport 1, 8:30 p.m. BST

Live Stream: Eurosport Player app

Nadal wobbled slightly in the previous round as he lost the opening set to Diego Schwartzman—the first he's dropped at Roland-Garros since 2015.

However, after rain meant the match was suspended on Wednesday with the Spaniard trailing by a set, the pair returned on Thursday in brighter, lighter conditions, and Nadal eased his way into the last four with an exhibition of clay-court tennis.

Unfortunately for the remainder of the men's field, and most imminently Del Potro, an in-form Nadal is just about unbeatable on clay, and that has been the case in the semis and final at Roland-Garros, per tennis commentator David Law and the ATP's Greg Sharko:

Del Potro's head-to-head record against Nadal is better than most. In their 14 previous meetings, the 2009 U.S. Open winner has won five times, including two of their last three.

They have only met once before at the French Open back in 2007, when Nadal prevailed 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 on his way to his third Roland-Garros title.

Del Potro has been in the last four in Paris once before, back in 2009.

In the subsequent years he has suffered a run of injuries and, as he revealed after his quarter-final defeat of Marin Cilic, he came close to quitting altogether, per ITV Sport:

His run to this year's semis is another encouraging sign that the 29-year-old is back at his best, and he has the ability to cause Nadal some problems on Friday. However, his tournament is still likely to end at the last-four stage.

As is Cecchinato's. Thiem is a top-class clay-court player, and the Italian is in uncharted territory having never made it past the first round of a Grand Slam before the 2018 French Open.

But then Cecchinato, the world No. 72, was supposed to lose to No. 10 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round, No. 8 seed David Goffin in the fourth round and 12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the quarters.

The 25-year-old is on a roll and has nothing to lose on Friday, making him a dangerous opponent for Thiem.