Arsenal Reportedly Contact Juventus over Daniele Rugani, Medhi Benatia

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Juventus over a potential move for centre-back pairing Daniele Rugani and Medhi Benatia.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners' bid for Rugani, 23, could be a non-starter as the Italian's agent recently said Juve are not planning to let him go anywhere.

However, Morocco international Benatia could be available as he reportedly does not have a good relationship with Old Lady manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Rugani has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, and the Gunners have been sporadically linked with the young defender since 2015, per Tuttomercato (via Jack de Menezes of The Independent).

It has never seemed likely, though, that Arsenal would succeed in their pursuit as the Italy international is settled at Juve and has a big role to play there in the coming seasons.

Benatia is a different matter, however. The 31-year-old has not been a Juventus player for long.

He spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan from Bayern Munich before making a permanent switch to the Italian giants last summer.

Benatia has been far from a fringe player for Juve, but he has still made only 33 Serie A starts in the last two seasons, and competition for the centre-back spots is fierce.

Furthermore, it has been reported Juventus could be keen to add another centre-back to their ranks this summer in the shape of Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, per Football Italia.

A move for Benatia to Arsenal could benefit all parties involved.

Juve would likely get a decent fee as Benatia's contract still has two years left to run, while Arsenal would get a defender arguably better equipped to excel in the Premier League than any of their current options.

New manager Unai Emery needs to make some sensible additions to his squad if Arsenal are going to improve next season, and Benatia boasts the experience and composure to enhance the Gunners back line.