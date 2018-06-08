Shohei Ohtani Reportedly Will Miss Start with Finger Injury, Blister; May Hit DL

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 06: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks to the dugout during the fourth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a blister on a right finger, and he is expected to miss time with the injury. 

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the right-hander is expected to miss at least one start, with going on the disabled list as a possibility.

As impressive as he has been when healthy, Ohtani has dealt with his fair share of injuries this season. He dealt with blisters in both April and June while also dealing with a mild left ankle sprain in late April. None of the injuries have forced him to the disabled list yet, though.

It's also worth mentioning that Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported shortly after Ohtani picked the Angels that the two-way phenom had a first-degree sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Now, he is once again dealing with an injury.

After a rough spring training that led to speculation he would start the season in the minors, Ohtani has proved he can be an impact with both his arm and his bat in the majors.

As a pitcher, Ohtani has opened the season at 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. He's also hit .289 with six homers and 20 RBI.

The offense already has had to play without Ohtani in the lineup several times a week, and it has dealt with injuries to Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Justin Upton. 

Being a two-way player put Ohtani at twice the risk for injury, but with his talent, signing him was worth the risk to the Angels. However, they once again find themselves having to be cautious with their rookie star.

