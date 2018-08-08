Andrew Luck to Start vs. Seahawks After Missing More Than a Year with Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts got phenomenal news Wednesday.

Andrew Luck is back.

According to sports reporter Terry Blount, the 28-year-old quarterback—who signed to a six-year, $140 million contract in August 2016—will start Thursday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Luck is scheduled to play the entire first quarter in his first game action since January 1, 2017, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He initially underwent surgery on his right shoulder that January and needed a cortisone shot last October to deal with soreness.

He did not play a single down in 2017, and Indianapolis acquired Jacoby Brissett in September as it waited for an update on the star's status. The Colts went 4-12 and finished tied for the third-worst record in the league.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Adam Schefter) reported in February that there were concerns Luck would need more surgery. However, he managed to avoid that and has reached a point in the recovery process where he is ready to return to the field.

When healthy, Luck has proved why Indianapolis drafted him No. 1 overall in 2012. The former Stanford star led his team to the playoffs—including to one AFC Championship Game—in each of his first three seasons while making three Pro Bowls.

He already has three 4,000-yard campaigns under his belt.

The issue, though, has nothing to do with Luck. It's been about his protection, which allowed him to get sacked 156 times during his first five years in the league. He has played in at least 15 regular-season games four times and has been sacked an average of 35.3 times during those campaigns.

Indianapolis has made a point to address the O-line this offseason. The team signed veteran tackle Austin Howard in free agency and drafted guards Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame) and Braden Smith (Auburn) with the sixth and 37th overall picks in this year's draft, respectively.

Of course, nobody knows how the 6'4", 240-pound passer's surgically repaired shoulder will hold up until he faces a defense in live action. The franchise quarterback will have to make throws all over the field and eventually take some hits, so the Colts will hold their breath and hope he can make it through each week.

Getting Luck back under center is a big boost for Indianapolis. Brissett has shown some promise, but he's no Luck. No. 12 was good enough coming out of college that the franchise opted to move on from Peyton Manning. Yes, the Peyton Manning.

Now, the Colts will get a chance to see if Luck can return to form and stay healthy.