World Cup 2018 Predictions, Odds and Standings Ahead of Friday's Group Matches

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is under way. Hosts Russia kicked off the tournament against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, and Friday holds plenty of excitement in store.

In Group A, Egypt will take on Uruguay, while Friday's headline match will be Spain's clash with Portugal in Group B, in which Morocco and Iran will also face off.

Here's a look at how things stand in Group A following Russia's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia:

Here are predictions for Friday's action, along with the latest odds, according to OddsShark:

Egypt (27-5), Draw (12-5), Uruguay (61-100). Pick: 1-2

Morocco (6-5), Draw (48-25), Iran (53-20). Pick: 1-0

Portugal (16-5), Draw (23-10), Spain (17-20). Pick: 1-1

Egypt vs. Uruguay

The key to Egypt's campaign will be Mohamed Salah's fitness as he recovers from the shoulder injury he suffered during May's UEFA Champions League final.

As SuperSport demonstrated, the Pharaohs are much more successful with the winger in the side:

It looks promising he will feature, though:

Egypt will likely look to defend deep and hit teams on the counter-attack, particularly if they have Salah's pace to call upon up front.

Uruguay should provide their most difficult test in the group stage, as they are packed with quality at both ends of the pitch.

BeIN Sports' Kevin Egan picked them out as one of the top sides at the tournament:

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani give the two-time world champions exceptional firepower up front, having racked up 71 goals and 30 assists between them last season. Atletico Madrid duo Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, meanwhile, can provide a rock-solid partnership at the back.

Uruguay should top Group A, and a win in this match will likely help them secure it ahead of Egypt.

Portugal vs. Spain

Spain open their World Cup campaign with what should be their toughest test in Group B.

La Roja were among the favourites to lift the trophy because of the quality that runs through their ranks. They have plenty of options when it comes to their approach, as Squawka Football highlighted:

Spain could still have a significant impact on the tournament, but it's difficult to know quite how they will be affected by the last-minute replacement of manager Julen Lopetegui with Fernando Hierro.

Amid the disarray, they may have to fall back on the sheer talent they possess throughout their team to get them through this match.

Portugal are hardly without quality themselves, and the likes of Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes can provide sparks in the final third, but all eyes will be on one man: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old is as imperious with his country as he is with Real Madrid:

He has yet to have a significant impact on a World Cup, though. That's something Portugal will be hoping he can change in what could be his final appearance at the tournament, and he will be looking to get the better of Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos to fire his side through here.

This match will likely prove to be decisive in terms of which team wins the group if one team manages to pick up three points here, but it could be a close contest.