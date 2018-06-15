World Cup 2018 Predictions, Odds and Standings Ahead of Friday's Group Matches

World Cup 2018 Predictions, Odds and Standings Ahead of Friday's Group MatchesJune 15, 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is under way. Hosts Russia kicked off the tournament against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, and Friday holds plenty of excitement in store.
In Group A, Egypt will take on Uruguay, while Friday's headline match will be Spain's clash with Portugal in Group B, in which Morocco and Iran will also face off.
Here's a look at how things stand in Group A following Russia's 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia:
Telegraph Football @TeleFootball
Russia top Group A after opening day thrashing of Saudi Arabia #RUS #KSA https://t.co/DwIGYfadKQ https://t.co/1jDxhD6tZx
Here are predictions for Friday's action, along with the latest odds, according to OddsShark:
- Egypt (27-5), Draw (12-5), Uruguay (61-100). Pick: 1-2
- Morocco (6-5), Draw (48-25), Iran (53-20). Pick: 1-0
- Portugal (16-5), Draw (23-10), Spain (17-20). Pick: 1-1
Egypt vs. Uruguay
The key to Egypt's campaign will be Mohamed Salah's fitness as he recovers from the shoulder injury he suffered during May's UEFA Champions League final.
As SuperSport demonstrated, the Pharaohs are much more successful with the winger in the side:
SuperSport ⚽️🏆 @SuperSportTV
Mohamed Salah is in a race against time to be fit for Egypt's opening FIFA #WorldCup game against Uruguay next week. Would the Pharoahs be able to get a result without him? https://t.co/6ptid2aNky
It looks promising he will feature, though:
B/R Football @brfootball
Mo Salah is winning his race to be fit for Egypt’s World Cup opener 💪 https://t.co/tmWY6iY8f6
Egypt will likely look to defend deep and hit teams on the counter-attack, particularly if they have Salah's pace to call upon up front.
Uruguay should provide their most difficult test in the group stage, as they are packed with quality at both ends of the pitch.
BeIN Sports' Kevin Egan picked them out as one of the top sides at the tournament:
Kevin Egan @kev_egan
5️⃣ 🇺🇾 Top defense, exciting young midfield, plus Suarez-Cavani combo up front. Torreira & Bentancur can become stars at this World Cup. Similar to Portugal for me in that I believe they’ve got great balance, with the right coach. Youth in midfield can take them to next level https://t.co/gs5LhiP3Fx
Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani give the two-time world champions exceptional firepower up front, having racked up 71 goals and 30 assists between them last season. Atletico Madrid duo Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, meanwhile, can provide a rock-solid partnership at the back.
Uruguay should top Group A, and a win in this match will likely help them secure it ahead of Egypt.
Portugal vs. Spain
Spain open their World Cup campaign with what should be their toughest test in Group B.
La Roja were among the favourites to lift the trophy because of the quality that runs through their ranks. They have plenty of options when it comes to their approach, as Squawka Football highlighted:
Squawka Football @Squawka
EXPLAINED: Why Spain's emerging generation are ready to come of age at the 2018 World Cup 🇪🇸 • 4-3-3 • 3-3-3-1 • 2012 False 9 Three formations. 90 seconds. 🤓 @Squawka x @sportingindex https://t.co/GJzGdVGU8L
Spain could still have a significant impact on the tournament, but it's difficult to know quite how they will be affected by the last-minute replacement of manager Julen Lopetegui with Fernando Hierro.
Amid the disarray, they may have to fall back on the sheer talent they possess throughout their team to get them through this match.
Portugal are hardly without quality themselves, and the likes of Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes can provide sparks in the final third, but all eyes will be on one man: Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 33-year-old is as imperious with his country as he is with Real Madrid:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Cristiano Ronaldo is the 22nd player in history to reach 150 international caps. • 81 goals • 28 assists Lendário. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/AaEtAaYWNg
He has yet to have a significant impact on a World Cup, though. That's something Portugal will be hoping he can change in what could be his final appearance at the tournament, and he will be looking to get the better of Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos to fire his side through here.
This match will likely prove to be decisive in terms of which team wins the group if one team manages to pick up three points here, but it could be a close contest.
Ramos Hopes 'Peak Ronaldo' Doesn't Show Up