Mexico vs. England: 2018 Toulon Tournament Final Live Stream, Schedule and Pick

England under-21s will have to beat Mexico on Saturday if they're to win the 2018 Toulon Tournament after becoming the first team in more than a decade to feature in three consecutive finals.

An Eduardo Aguirre hat-trick led Mexico to a 3-1 victory over Turkey in their semi-final outing on Wednesday, while England beat Scotland by an identical scoreline to qualify for the final at the Stade Francis Turcan.

The Young Lions drew 0-0 against El Tricolor when they met in Group A, where they advanced into the semis as best-placed runners-up after finishing behind Mexico in their pool via goal difference.

A little more than a week later and one of these teams will be crowned kings of the youth tournament, with Mexico looking to win a second Toulon title and England hoping to add their third in as many years (eighth overall).

Read on as we preview Saturday's Toulon final, complete with live-stream schedule and discussion of who's likely to come out on top in the youth showdown.

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Francis Turcan, Martigues, France

Live Stream: FreeSports (UK)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK)

England under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd almost saw his men make a shock first-round exit from France, and it was a telling sign that not scoring enough goals was the reason for their scare.

Mexico only scored once more than them in Group A but have carried on their scoring exploits in the knockout phase, particularly through the tournament's top scorer, Eduardo Aguirre, per FootballTalentScout:

The Tampico striker, on loan from Liga MX outfit Santos Laguna, took his Toulon tally to seven after bagging a hat-trick against Turkey and will need to be kept quiet if England are to triumph.

Aguirre isn't the only man England need to keep tabs on, though, as Mexican football blogger Nayib Moran lauded America prospect Diego Lainez, who just so happens to be celebrating his 18th birthday on Saturday:

Saturday's final will pit contrasting styles against one another. Mexico's under-21s have scored 28 times in their last 10 games, while England have managed to net 22 in that time. The upshot is that while El Tri have kept only three clean sheets in their last 10, England have managed almost double that with five.

England's youth assortment are no slouches in attack, however, and Arsenal prospect Eddie Nketiah proved as much with a brace in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Scotland. Bloggers Patrick Timmons and Jeorge Bird showed how goals tend to follow the Gunner wherever he goes and praised him after his performance against the Scots:

But those were his first goals of the tournament, and while he's England's joint-top scorer alongside Tammy Abraham with two apiece, Aguirre is far ahead on seven for the competition.

While the senior side has gone through its struggles in recent major tournaments, England's under-21s are enjoying one of their greatest eras. Squakwa discussed how the seniors might line up in the World Cup:

There's little arguing these two are deserving finalists in France, but Mexico have looked the more adventurous outfit.

England may boast a more composed average across their XI, but bank on Mexico's risk-takers to finally undo the Young Lions' hold over the Toulon Tournament come Saturday.

Prediction: Mexico Win AET