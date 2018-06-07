WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Planned for SummerSlam Main Event

Don Feria/Associated Press

Plans are reportedly in place for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to face each other for the Universal Championship once again at SummerSlam.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Corey Jacobs of WrestlingNews.co), Lesnar vs. Reigns is in the works for SummerSlam in August, however, the match isn't set in stone, and it is still possible that Vince McMahon changes his mind.

Lesnar beat Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in April, and they had a rematch at the Greatest Royal Rumble held in Saudi Arabia a few weeks later.

The Beast Incarnate was ruled the winner of that steel cage match, however, WWE moved forward with a storyline that Reigns was screwed out of the win since his feet hit the floor before Lesnar's.

Reigns has continued to play up that fact on WWE programming, and commentator Corey Graves made mention of it during Monday's episode of Raw.

Additionally, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Lesnar is expected to lose the Universal Championship by SummerSlam at the latest.

Lesnar has long been linked to a potential return to UFC, but he must re-enter the USADA testing pool in order to do so since he failed a drug test following his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016.

If Lesnar does return to UFC, Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), pointed toward the promotion's New Year's weekend event as a potential target.

He noted, however, that Lesnar must re-enter the testing pool by June 30 to make that a reality. If he doesn't, Lesnar will "almost certainly" remain with WWE.

Regardless of what the future holds for Lesnar beyond SummerSlam, there is seemingly a growing sentiment among fans that the time is right to end his title reign, which has eclipsed 400 days.

Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the Greatest Royal Rumble, and although reactions for Reigns are mixed, to say the least, putting the title on him would ensure that it's a constant presence on television.

