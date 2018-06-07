Hope Solo Exploring 'All Legal Remedies' After Dropped Domestic Violence Case

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo announced she intends to explore legal options after a domestic violence case related to a 2014 arrest in Washington was dropped.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Solo, who said: "I always knew this day would come but I never imagined it would take nearly four years."

"Any sense of relief and gratification is matched by frustration and disbelief knowing the great lengths the City of Kirkland and all involved went to in order to further their own interests," she added. "The harm caused to me, my family and my career has been immeasurable and I intend to explore any and all legal remedies to hold those with no regard for the truth, fully accountable."

Solo was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic-violence assault, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today. Responding officers deemed the soccer player the "primary aggressor" and noted injuries to her sister and 17-year-old nephew. The police report also noted that she appeared intoxicated.

Although the case was originally dismissed in January 2015, prosecutors successfully appealed the ruling and reopened the case in October 2015.

Prosecutors decided to drop the case due to a lack of co-operation from witnesses, while it was also felt Solo wouldn't attack a family member again, per TMZ Sports.

"Despite the negligence and the errant motivations of the prosecution, these four years have been a testament to my personal resolve," she said. "I remained focused on creating positive change around things I care most about with people who truly know and support me."

Solo made 202 appearances for the USWNT between 2000 and 2016 but hasn't returned to the program since she received a six-month suspension in August 2016 for calling Sweden's women's national team "bunch of cowards" after it eliminated the USWNT at the 2016 Summer Olympics.