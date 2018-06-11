The Biggest Weight-Cutting Blunders in UFC History

0 of 8

Cutting weight is a controversial part of MMA.

It was once seen as a necessary element of the sport, something athletes or fans rarely questioned. As exposure to the underbelly of the game has increased, though, people have become more horrified by what a fighter often does to hit the contracted number on the scale.

Hours of starving, dehydrating and running, both in and out of a sauna suit, doing shifts in a sauna, sweating out your last drops—it's an unpleasant process, and it's what a mixed martial artist has to go through just to get to the fight.

On the heels of Darren Till's disastrous weight cut at Fight Night 130, the UFC is looking at revamping its weigh-in policies. Till isn't the first one to find himself on death's door from trying to make weight, though—there were many before him, and there will be many more after without significant change.

Let's take a look at some of the more prominent weight-cutting blunders in UFC history.