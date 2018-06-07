French Open 2018: Thursday Replay TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

ERIC FEFERBERG/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal continued his march towards an 11th French Open title as he completed a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Spaniard was trailing 4-6, 5-3 when rain caused the match to be suspended on Wednesday evening, but he produced near-perfect tennis upon resumption to prevail in three hours and 42 minutes.

He will now face Juan Martin del Potro in the men's semi-finals after the Argentinian beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Nadal's defeat of Schwartzman preceded the scheduled action on Court Philippe Chatrier, the women's semi-finals.

Top seed Simona Halep was up against Garbine Muguruza ahead of an all-American clash between Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.

Nadal had struggled against Schwartzman, 25, on Wednesday in humid conditions as he lost his first set at Roland Garros since 2015.

It was all change when he came out on Thursday, though, as he proceeded some stunning play to completely dismantle the Argentinian's game in conditions more to Nadal's liking.

The No. 11 seed did not play poorly, but he had no answer for the barrage aimed at him by the world No. 1.

Nadal was ruthless with his devastating groundstrokes, and on the rare occasions power and placement weren't working for him, he threw in some exquisite drop shots for good measure.

He picked up two breaks apiece in the third and fourth sets, and the only times Schwartzman was able to cause Nadal any problems on his own serve was when he was serving for the set and then the match.

But the defending champion still would not allow his opponent even the sniff of an opportunity at a comeback, as he saved all eight of the break points Schwartzman earned on Thursday.

Things look ominous for the remainder of the men's field, and the next man in Nadal's sights is Del Potro.

A Grand Slam winner and superb player, fifth seed Del Potro was impressive in responding to Cilic's comeback attempts on Thursday to eventually prevail in three hours, 50 minutes.

He even has a fairly decent head-to-head record against Nadal, having won five of their 14 meetings and two of the last three.

However, Nadal is almost unplayable on clay and has never lost in 10 semi-final appearances at Roland Garros, per tennis commentator Jose Morgado:

It will take a superhuman effort from Del Potro, and likely an off-day for Nadal, to deny the 32-year-old a shot at his 11th French Open title.