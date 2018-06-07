CM Punk Has a 'Gift' for Fans at UFC 225, Would 'Love' Rematch vs. Mickey Gall

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, CM Punk stands in his corner before a welterweight bout at UFC 203 in Cleveland. CM Punk won the fight of his life this week when he was cleared by a jury of defamation and invasion of privacy in a lawsuit brought by a wrestling doctor. But he still has a big one ahead when he fights at UFC 225 in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk said Wednesday that he has a "gift" for those who tune in to watch him face Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Punk said, "We're all gonna be smiling on Saturday," following his second career fight for the UFC.

Punk also discussed his first fight against Mickey Gall, which he lost by first-round submission at UFC 203 in 2016.

While Punk said he hasn't thought much about a potential rematch with Gall, he added that he'd "love to" face him again if the opportunity presented itself.

