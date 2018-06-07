CM Punk Has a 'Gift' for Fans at UFC 225, Would 'Love' Rematch vs. Mickey Gall

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk said Wednesday that he has a "gift" for those who tune in to watch him face Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on Saturday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Punk said, "We're all gonna be smiling on Saturday," following his second career fight for the UFC.

Punk also discussed his first fight against Mickey Gall, which he lost by first-round submission at UFC 203 in 2016.

While Punk said he hasn't thought much about a potential rematch with Gall, he added that he'd "love to" face him again if the opportunity presented itself.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.