Lionel Messi Talks 'Great' Antoine Griezmann Amid Barcelona Transfer Rumours

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has praised Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, saying he's a great player amid continued speculation the latter may be on his way to Catalonia.

Griezmann has been linked with a move to Barcelona throughout much of the year after another memorable campaign in the Spanish capital.

Messi was asked about the speculation and admitted the world's best footballers will always be welcome at Barcelona; he also said he believes he would link up well with the Frenchman on the field, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal).

"I have always said it. It is easy to get along with great players and Griezmann is one of the best, he is going through an exceptional time in his career," said Messi. "The coach will then look at how he fits everyone in, but he is obviously a great player and we would click together."

It had been reported by ABC (h/t Jorge Garcia of AS) that Griezmann was ready to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano despite the interest from Barcelona.

According to Javier Giraldo of Sport, Barcelona want a decision from the player regarding his future soon, as his €100 million (£88 million) release clause doubles on July 1. As noted by Giraldo, Griezmann has previously said he will make a choice before the FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 14.

As we can see here, Messi is not the only Barcelona star who has made it clear he would like to see Griezmann make the move to Camp Nou:

Last season manager Ernesto Valverde rarely fielded Messi, Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez in same side. Adding another expensive forward into the mix would potentially complicate matters further and leave at least one of that quintet unhappy about missing out.

The pursuit of Griezmann may well be with the future in mind, though; the Atletico man is 27 years old, whereas Suarez and Messi are 31 and 30, respectively.

Griezmann would be able to fill a number of different roles for Barcelona, as he's operated at the point of the attack, as a split striker and occasionally in advanced wide positions for Atletico. As we can see courtesy of WhoScored.com, he's also a potent force in front of goal:

It appears a decision has yet to be made by Griezmann, and with the World Cup coming up, this may simmer on for a while yet. But if Messi is keen on a certain player coming in at Barcelona, you sense the club will push hard to make it happen.