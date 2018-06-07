Barcelona Reportedly Enter the Race for Monaco's Thomas Lemar

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly asked Monaco how much it would cost to sign Thomas Lemar.

According to Sport (via Goal), Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the French forward, who Monaco value at between €70 million (£61 million) and €90 million.



Atleti were previously reported to have already opened negotiations with Monaco over the 22-year-old Lemar, per Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio (via Get French Football News):

Lemar emerged as a top-class talent in 2016-17. He played a key role in Monaco's Ligue 1 title win and their run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The winger was heavily linked to both Arsenal and Liverpool last summer, and the Gunners even had a deadline-day offer accepted to sign him, but the deal never went through, per Sky Sports News.

He remained at the Stade Louis II, and although neither he nor Monaco enjoyed quite as good a campaign in 2017-18 as the previous season, he is still widely regarded as one of the top young attackers in Europe.

Already an 11-time France international, Lemar is part of Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer.

That could delay negotiations for any move, but it should also give Barca the time to lay the groundwork for an approach.

The Blaugrana squad is already awash with attacking talent. In the last year alone the Camp Nou giants have spent over £200 million on Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

However, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are both now in their 30s, and despite their ongoing brilliance, they are not going to be around forever.

Lemar is young and still has a number of years until he hits his peak.

He is versatile enough to operate in a number of attacking positions and deeper in midfield if needs be, so he could be a fine long-term addition to the Barca squad.