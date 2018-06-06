Jon Jay Traded to Diamondbacks; Royals Get Prospects Gabe Speier, Elvis Luciano

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Jon Jay from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitching prospects Gabe Speier and Elvis Luciano on Wednesday.

Jay, 33, was hitting .307/.363/.374 with one home run and 18 runs batted in this season. He had appeared in 59 games in his first season with the Royals.

Jay is second in Major League Baseball with 61 singles. The veteran signed a one-year contract with Kansas City last offseason and will be a free agent this winter.

The Diamondbacks lead the NL West but are one of the worst offensive teams in baseball. Arizona ranks last in average, 29th in on-base percentage, 27th in slugging percentage and 26th in runs. Jay isn't likely to help much in terms of slugging, but he's been getting on base at a high clip and is a solid contact hitter.

Speier and Luciano weren't top prospects in Arizona's organization. Luciano ranked 26th in the organization, per MLB.com.

Arizona designated Kristopher Negron for assignment to make room for Jay.