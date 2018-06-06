Vince Carter: Alonzo Mourning Didn't Talk to Me for Years After Posterizing Dunk

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 4: Vince Carter #15 of the New Jersey Nets shoots against Alonzo Mourning #33 of the Miami Heat on February 4, 2006 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Nets defeated the Heat 105-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2006 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Vince Carter has dunked all over many defenders throughout his iconic career, but perhaps nobody took being posterized harder than Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning.

Back in 2005, Carter—then with the New Jersey Nets—added to his incredible highlight reel by winding up and throwing down on the 6'10", 240-pound center. That apparently led to some hard feelings.

On Wednesday, Carter revealed on ESPN's The Jump (h/t CJ Zero) that Mourning didn't talk to him for "six or seven years" after that dunk, to which Tracy McGrady, Carter's former teammate with the Toronto Raptors, responded: "He shouldn't. Not after that." 

Carter dunked on Mourning more than once during their games, but it was the dunk that McGrady deemed "disrespectful" that stopped all communication between the two basketball players. 

Just imagine if Mourning had gotten the Frederic Weis treatment. He and Carter would still probably not be on speaking terms, nor would they ever.

