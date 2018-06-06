Vince Carter: Alonzo Mourning Didn't Talk to Me for Years After Posterizing Dunk

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Vince Carter has dunked all over many defenders throughout his iconic career, but perhaps nobody took being posterized harder than Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning.

Back in 2005, Carter—then with the New Jersey Nets—added to his incredible highlight reel by winding up and throwing down on the 6'10", 240-pound center. That apparently led to some hard feelings.

On Wednesday, Carter revealed on ESPN's The Jump (h/t CJ Zero) that Mourning didn't talk to him for "six or seven years" after that dunk, to which Tracy McGrady, Carter's former teammate with the Toronto Raptors, responded: "He shouldn't. Not after that."

Carter dunked on Mourning more than once during their games, but it was the dunk that McGrady deemed "disrespectful" that stopped all communication between the two basketball players.

Just imagine if Mourning had gotten the Frederic Weis treatment. He and Carter would still probably not be on speaking terms, nor would they ever.