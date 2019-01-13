Harry Kane Has 'a Bit of Swelling' After Ankle Injury vs. Manchester United

Harry Kane Has 'a Bit of Swelling' After Ankle Injury vs. Manchester UnitedJanuary 13, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow after striker Harry Kane picked up an ankle problem during their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino offered an update on his captain after the match:
Ben Dinnery @BenDinnery
Pochettino on Kane who was caught by Phil Jones. “It wasn't the intention of the United player but it was a bad tackle and now he has bit of a swelling on his ankle. We are going to lose Son for the Asia Cup and if Kane [is injured] it is going to be massive for us." #COYS https://t.co/ONY7kzPiZ3
The loss of their captain would be a real setback for Spurs. Kane has scored 14 Premier League goals this season; no player has more in England's top flight.
The 25-year-old leads by example on the pitch and is Spurs' main source of goals. Not only is he a superb finisher, but he is also strong in the air and holds the play up well.
He has been the club's top scorer for the last four seasons in a row and surpassed Alan Shearer's Premier League record for goals in a calendar year in 2017 when he scored 39 times.
His absence would be keenly felt, particularly as Heung-Min Son will be unavailable in the coming weeks due to his involvement in the Asian Games:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
⚽️ Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have scored a combined 86 goals in 63 PL games that they have started together (1.37 per game) Kane has scored in 13 of his last 14 PL starts alongside Son - but in only 1 of last 7 in PL without Son starting https://t.co/2cKIbcgEj0
Pochettino will have decisions to make about how to replace the striker in his lineup. The Spurs boss does have Fernando Llorente as back-up, but the striker has rarely impressed since moving to the club from Swansea City in August 2017.
Tottenham may instead look to Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to provide the goals in Kane's absence.
