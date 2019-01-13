Harry Kane Has 'a Bit of Swelling' After Ankle Injury vs. Manchester United

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow after striker Harry Kane picked up an ankle problem during their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino offered an update on his captain after the match:

The loss of their captain would be a real setback for Spurs. Kane has scored 14 Premier League goals this season; no player has more in England's top flight.

The 25-year-old leads by example on the pitch and is Spurs' main source of goals. Not only is he a superb finisher, but he is also strong in the air and holds the play up well.

He has been the club's top scorer for the last four seasons in a row and surpassed Alan Shearer's Premier League record for goals in a calendar year in 2017 when he scored 39 times.

His absence would be keenly felt, particularly as Heung-Min Son will be unavailable in the coming weeks due to his involvement in the Asian Games:

Pochettino will have decisions to make about how to replace the striker in his lineup. The Spurs boss does have Fernando Llorente as back-up, but the striker has rarely impressed since moving to the club from Swansea City in August 2017.

Tottenham may instead look to Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli to provide the goals in Kane's absence.