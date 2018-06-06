'Ball in the Family' Season 3 Trailer Released

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

CHINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, Tina Ball, LaVar Ball and LiAngelo Ball attend Melo Ball's 16th Birthday on September 2, 2017 in Chino, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions )
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

The 2017-18 NBA season is nearing an end, leaving basketball fans with some anxiety of having to make it through the summer without their beloved sport.

No worries, though—the Ball family will provide plenty of entertainment in the meantime.

The trailer for the third season of Ball in the Family has dropped. Last season featured Lonzo Ball's NBA debut, a LiAngelo shoplifting scandal and the younger two ballers going to Lithuania to hoop professionally. Now, Lonzo is preparing to be a father, LiAngelo is looking to make it to the NBA, LaMelo has an uncertain future...and then there's LaVar.

The latest season gets underway Sunday.

