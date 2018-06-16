World Cup Groups 2018: Saturday's Live Stream, TV Schedule and Bracket Picks

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Argentina will be in action on the third day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, having the chance to firm up their credentials as potential tournament winners.

La Albiceleste will meet Iceland in Group D on Saturday, with Croatia facing Nigeria in the other match. Meanwhile, Denmark take on Peru on the same day in Group C.

Here are the schedule and viewing details:

Saturday, June 16

Argentina vs. Iceland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Denmark vs. Peru, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, ITV 1 (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Live-Stream Links: Fox Soccer Match Pass, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Argentina to Start with a Win

A winning start awaits Argentina, as they have too much attacking quality for the other teams in their group to resist. Iceland will struggle to deal with La Albiceleste's pace and movement up top, particularly between Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero.

Iceland will offer some threat of their own, as the quarter-finalists at UEFA Euro 2016 have ample brawn along the front, as well as craft in midfield.

Yet few teams at this World Cup are equipped defensively to hold back Messi, Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. The beaten finalists in 2014 will play a more intense pressing game on the watch of coach Jorge Sampaoli.

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

His progressive tactics and the generation-defining talent of Messi will help Argentina top the group and go far in the knockout phase.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Iceland

Denmark Will Win, Nigeria to Surprise Croatia

Keeping pace with France will be tough for Denmark, but a win over Peru will represent a positive start. The Danes can trust Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen to pull the strings in the middle.

Eriksen's combination with Yussuf Poulsen will be critical for coach Age Hareide's attack. Fortunately, Hareide will be able to count on a stubborn defence led by Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen and Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer.

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Peru won't be able to break this group down, despite the pace of Jefferson Farfan. Expect a narrow win for the Danes.

Prediction: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Things will also be close between Nigeria and Croatia. The latter should be the most likely to challenge Argentina in Group D, thanks to the quality of their midfield.

Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Rakitic are a classy quartet combining intelligence, vision and technique. However, there may not be enough pace and power up top to make their guile count.

Striker Mario Mandzukic is a natural target man who can play with his back to goal. He's also 32 and spent most of last season playing out wide for Juventus.

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Support is in short supply, even though winger Ivan Perisic has the pace and perception to be a major threat between the lines.

While there are question marks about Croatia's attacking potential, Nigeria have more than their share of talent in the final third. Strikers Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho can both be prolific, while Arsenal's Alex Iwobi can pick a pass.

If Mikel John Obi, Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi and Chelsea man Victor Moses can subdue Croatia's schemers, the Super Eagles will spring an early shock result.

Prediction: Croatia 1-2 Nigeria