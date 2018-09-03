Raheem Sterling out of England's Spain, Switzerland Friendlies with Back Injury

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

England have suffered a blow ahead of their opening 2018 UEFA Nations League clash against Spain on Saturday after Raheem Sterling suffered a back injury on Monday.

The Manchester City star picked up the problem in training, per PA Dugout:

Sterling is a key attacker for the Three Lions, and his pace and direct running cause problems for opposing defenders.

Manager Gareth Southgate does have other options and could look to use Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli behind captain Harry Kane in attack.

Southgate could also tinker with his formation and has strikers Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck in the squad. Both provide a real attacking threat which may be needed in Sterling's absence.

England face Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. They then face Switzerland in a friendly at the King Power Stadium three days later.

The news will also be of concern to club side Manchester City who have already lost key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to a serious knee injury.

Sterling has enjoyed a bright start to the season for the champions. He has two goals in three appearances for the Citizens.

However, manager Pep Guardiola has a wealth of attacking options to call on with Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva all in the squad.