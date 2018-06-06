French Open 2018: Maria Sharapova Loses in Wednesday Play, Men's Semis Postponed

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

The women's semifinals at the 2018 French Open are set, but the men's draw will have to wait another day to fill the final two spots.

While rain led to an early end of the day for the men's competition, the women's draw gave a full dose of excitement Wednesday at Roland Garros. A lot of eyes were on Maria Sharapova as she continued her comeback tour, but it was Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza who showcased their skill with quarterfinal wins on Day 11.

Follow along for a breakdown of quarterfinal action at the second Grand Slam of the year.

Completed Matches

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza def. No. 28 Maria Sharapova: 6-2, 6-1

No. 1 Simona Halep def. No. 12 Angelique Kerber: 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2

Suspended Matches

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 11 Diego Schwartzman: 4-6, 5-3

No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro: 6-6

Play will resume Thursday, June 7.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

