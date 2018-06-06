Ex-Celtics Star Glen Davis Charged with Felony Assault, Faces 7 Years in Prison

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been charged with felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury after his arrest in April, according to TMZ Sports.

If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

As TMZ initially reported, Davis allegedly threw a man to the ground following an altercation in a parking lot, causing "fractures in his face and ribs as well as a broken tooth."

This was the second major arrest for Davis in 2018, as he was also indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution in February. Police found 126 grams of marijuana and $92,164 in a hotel room in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Davis spent eight years in the NBA, most notably playing four years with the Boston Celtics. He was a member of the 2008 squad that won the NBA championship.

The forward last played in the NBA in 2015 as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He was signed to play for the BIG3 league this summer.