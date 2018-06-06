French Open 2018 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live-Stream Info

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The 2018 French Open women's semifinals feature a matchup between two of the three top-ranked players in the world as well as an all-American clash.

Top seed Simona Halep is set to battle 2016 Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza after both players successfully navigated the quarters of the bracket they headlined.

Meanwhile, a finalist from the United States is guaranteed with Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys fighting for a berth in the championship match at the season's second major tournament.

Let's check out all of the important details for Thursday's penultimate matches in the women's draw. That's followed by a preview and prediction for both semifinal fixtures.

Viewing Information

Where: Stade Roland Garros in Paris

When: Thursday, June 7, at 9 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET

Watch: Tennis Channel and NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Semifinal Predictions

Match 1: (1) Simona Halep vs. (3) Garbine Muguruza

Muguruza staked her claim as the player to beat with her 6-2, 6-1 destruction of Maria Sharapova in the quarterfinals. Her game has always been streaky, which is common for a player with such an aggressive style of play, but when she's on target she can make a serious argument as the best player in the world.

For now, however, that label belongs to Halep, at least according to the WTA rankings. She lost her first set of the tournament to Alison Riske but has only dropped one set since that point and is now looking to earn her third trip to the French Open final in the past five years.

It's the fifth meeting between the top-five foes. Muguruza holds a 3-1 advantage, but Halep's sole victory in the head-to-head series came in the only meeting on clay.

The difference could end up being the Spanish star's comfort level at Roland Garros.

"When I go out there. I love playing tennis. It's one of my favorite courts. The crowd, the big stage," she told reporters Wednesday. "Deep inside it's a great moment, even though I'm not smiling out there."

Meanwhile, Halep has faltered in her two finals in the tournament, including a three-set loss to Jelena Ostapenko after winning the first set last year.

The Romanian is the best active WTA player without a Grand Slam, and at some point, it becomes more of a mental hurdle than a physical one. She's won 16 career tour titles away from the spotlight of a major.

Ultimately, there have been stretches throughout the tournament when Muguruza has looked downright unstoppable, highlighted by wins over Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur.

Halep's defensive game should provide more resistance than those other notable names, especially given the clay surface, but the top seed will still need the two-time major champ's form to fade a bit to advance.

Pick: Muguruza in three sets

Match 2: (10) Sloane Stephens vs. (13) Madison Keys

For many years, it was Serena and Venus Williams representing the U.S. at the business end of majors. While the Williams sisters are still a threat in every event they enter, Stephens and Keys are showing they are prepared to lead the next generation of American players.

They faced each other in the U.S. Open final last year, a straight-sets win for Stephens, and are now meeting again in another high-pressure situation.

Stephens' rise over the past 10 months has been astounding. The 25-year-old Florida native broke into the mainstream with her run to the 2013 Australian Open semis. She never really capitalized on it, however, reaching the quarterfinals in just one of her next 15 Grand Slam appearances.

She missed the 2016 U.S. Open because of a foot injury and had foot surgery last January, forcing her to sit out two additional majors. Her return at Wimbledon resulted in a first-round exit.

Then, playing with low expectations for pretty much the first time since that Australian Open breakout, she won the U.S. Open last year for her first career Grand Slam title.

"Did I think this would happen? No, not at all," Stephens told Tom Perrotta of the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. "I was just honestly trying to get back on the court and just be able to play and compete at a decent level. That was my goal. And I've exceeded all of my expectations, so I'm really proud of myself and the way things have progressed so nicely."

Keys is still seeking that elusive first major, but this is her third time reaching the semifinals.

Doing so in the French Open comes as a surprise, though. She's mostly known for her power, which helped explain why she never advanced beyond the fourth round during her first five Roland Garros appearances. Her success this year has showcased improvement in her all-around game.

Although Keys hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, Stephens should still be considered a favorite after her dominant victory over Daria Kasatkina in the quarters. That performance, which saw her drop just four games against the No. 14 seed, was better than anything her fellow American has produced in Paris.

Pick: Stephens in three sets