Germany vs. Saudi Arabia: Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Germany play their final international friendly before the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The world champions were surprisingly beaten by Austria on Saturday and have now gone five games without a win.

Saudi Arabia have lost their last two matches, and both teams will be hoping for a morale-boosting performance before they head to Russia.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Date: Friday, June 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live

Germany In Real Need of a Win

Germany made light work of World Cup qualification as they cruised through their group with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 games.

However, it's been a different story when it comes to recent friendlies, which must be a concern for manager Joachim Low.

Russia football expert Artur Petrosyan highlighted their recent record:

Germany were without key players such as Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos against Austria but were able to welcome captain Manuel Neuer back from injury.

Low may pick his strongest team for the clash with Saudi Arabia and will look to Timo Werner to prove more of an attacking threat up front.

The RB Leipzig striker scored 22 goals last season in all competitions and his pace should cause Saudi Arabia problems.

All Eyes on Low After Sane Snub

Friday's match is Germany's first since Low finalised his World Cup squad and omitted Leroy Sane, Bernd Leno, Jonathan Tah and Nils Petersen:

The decision to drop Sane was the big surprise after the winger played a key role in Manchester City's Premier League title triumph.

Low explained his decision to pick Julian Brandt over Sane, as noted by Eurosport UK:

Sports journalist Stefan Bienkowski offered his view of the decision:

Leaving Sane out is a big call from Low, and there will be pressure on players such as Julian Draxler, Marco Reus and Brandt to prove their manager made the right decision.