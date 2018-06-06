Western Michigan CB Sam Beal Petitions NCAA to Enter 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft

David Dermer/Associated Press

Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal is reportedly petitioning the NCAA in an effort to enter the 2018 NFL supplemental draft.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL personnel people believe Beal will be selected in the first three rounds if he is deemed eligible for the supplemental draft.

Beal was set to enter his senior season with the Broncos; however, he is now the second big-name cornerback looking to enter the supplemental draft.

Last week, Virginia Tech's Adonis Alexander announced that he will be part of the supplemental draft after being ruled academically ineligible.

Beal primarily spent his freshman season at Western Michigan at wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback.

After racking up 55 tackles and eight passes defended as a sophomore, Beal had his most productive campaign last season. In 10 games, Beal finished with 22 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Beal as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to the Houston Texans as part of his mock draft in April.

No player has been selected in the supplemental draft since the then-St. Louis Rams used a fifth-round pick on offensive tackle Isaiah Battle in 2015. No date has been set for this year's supplemental.

The last time a team used a third-round pick or higher on a player in the supplemental draft was in 2012 when the Cleveland Browns took wide receiver Josh Gordon with a second-rounder. A team using a supplemental pick has to give up a pick from the same round in the following year's regular draft.

If both Beal and Alexander get selected, it will mark the first time since 2010 that multiple players were taken in the supplemental draft.